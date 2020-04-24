43 More on Cruise Ship in Nagasaki Test Positive for Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, April 24 (Jiji Press)--An additional 43 crew members on an Italian cruise ship docked in the city of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Nagasaki prefectural government said Friday.

The total number of infections on the Costa Atlantica cruise ship now rose to 91.

The prefectural government collected test samples from 208 crew members Thursday, of whom 43 were confirmed infected.

None of the 43 are in serious condition, according to the prefectural government.

The prefecture plans to collect samples from the remaining crew members within Friday.

