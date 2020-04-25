Medical Workers Encouraged, Worried over New Infection Numbers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Medical professionals in Tokyo are treating confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases amid fears about getting the virus, sometimes encouraged by and other times worried about the daily number of new cases.

At Kawakita General Hospital in Tokyo's Suginami Ward, not only pulmonologists but also surgeons and ear and nose doctors are now handling patients, in order to ease the burdens on respiratory medicine doctors.

Doctors see up to some 30 confirmed and suspected patients at the hospital's dedicated outpatient space daily, administering medicine for their symptoms or conducting polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

Takahiro Okai, deputy head of the hospital, said the emotional burden on doctors is significant.

Each doctor at the hospital can get one N95 high-performance mask a day. There are not enough gowns, and it takes time before new ones are delivered after orders are placed.

