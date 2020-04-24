Japan Raises Travel Alert for Russia, 13 Other Countries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry raised its travel alert related to the coronavirus outbreak to Level 3 for 14 countries including Russia and Saudi Arabia on Friday, warning against any trips to these nations.

In response, the Japanese government is expected to expand the scope of its entry ban to cover the 14 countries. The list already includes the United States, China, South Korea, France and Germany and will grow to 87 countries and one region, covering all countries in Europe.

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading further, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a press conference.

"We've made the decision while taking into account a variety of information, such as the number of infection cases per 10,000 people," he said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]