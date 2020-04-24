Tokyo Confirms 161 More Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the Japanese capital's total to 3,733.

The daily number of newly confirmed infection cases in Tokyo peaked on April 17, at 201, and then kept falling to hit 102 on Monday. In the following three days, the daily figure stood between 120 and 140.

In Japan, 16 infected people were reported to have died, including six in Tokyo and three in the neighboring prefecture of Chiba. The six in Tokyo included four inpatients at Eiju General Hospital in Taito Ward.

Meanwhile, 26 new infection cases were confirmed at a hospital in Nerima Ward in Tokyo.

At a hospital in the Chiba city of Matsudo, a total of 11 people have been confirmed positive for the virus as of Friday.

