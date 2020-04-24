Yamaha Motor to Shut Most Bases in Japan May 18-22

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Yamaha Motor Co. <7272> said Friday it will close almost all of its production bases and offices in Japan from May 18 to 22 as the coronavirus crisis has led to a fall in demand.

Subject to the suspension will be 46 bases, where the number of regular employees stands at some 9,200 in total.

Yamaha Motor earlier announced plans to suspend six motorcycle-related plants for eight days and two outboard engine factories for 16 days, both in May. But the company was forced to decide on additional production adjustments due to the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, two robotics-related facilities in the city of Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, will be exempt from the suspension.

Two outboard engine plants, in Shizuoka and the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto, will be shut also from June 1 to 15.

