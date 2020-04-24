7 Prefectures Jointly Call for Avoiding Travel during Holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., April 24 (Jiji Press)--Seven northeastern and central Japan prefectures on Friday jointly issued an emergency statement urging residents to stay at home and in their respective prefectures during the Golden Week holiday period, which starts later this month, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The statement was released by Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata and Fukushima prefectures in the Tohoku northeastern region and the central prefecture of Niigata, which borders Yamagata and Fukushima.

They called on residents not to visit other prefectures within the regions for travel, including to their hometowns, and avoid unnecessary visits to other regions in the country.

Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai and Kazuko Kori, mayor of the city of Sendai, held a joint press conference in the capital of Miyagi, and sought cooperation from citizens during the holiday period through early May.

"If people lower the guard during Golden Week, the number of coronavirus patients will surge after two weeks, causing a medical collapse," Murai said. "We want them to do shopping in a short amount of time and with a minimum necessary number of people," he stressed.

