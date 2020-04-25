More Elderly Care Services in Japan Shut amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--More day care and short-stay facilities for the elderly have shut as the government expanded the state of emergency over the coronavirus crisis nationwide April 16, the health ministry has said.

Those suspended during the week through Sunday numbered 858, accounting for 1.13 pct of the total day care and short-stay facilities across Japan, the ministry said Friday.

The number increased from 503 facilities a week before.

Of the 858, 843 suspended their operations voluntarily out of concerns about COVID-19 infection. Two facilities followed prefectural government requests, and the remaining 13 cited labor shortages that intensified following school closures.

The ministry is asking providers of the services to try to keep their facilities open as much as possible.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]