Japan to Boost Measures against Child Abuse, Domestic Violence

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will strengthen measures to prevent child abuse and domestic violence amid heightened risks due to school closures and stay-at-home requests, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday.

"The government finds it necessary to boost measures to eradicate violence in the home and support victims," Abe said at a meeting of the government's novel coronavirus response headquarters.

According to the prime minister, local networks will be fully utilized to check up on children and their families on a regular basis to prevent child abuse. A domestic violence hotline set up Monday will be open around the clock from Wednesday, with consultations also available via social media and email for those who do not want their conversations with consultants listened in on by other family members.

The government will enable domestic violence victims living away from their registered addresses to surely receive 100,000 yen in the fixed-amount cash handout program for all citizens, Abe added.

The domestic violence hotline is 0120-279-889, and the child abuse hotline is 189.

