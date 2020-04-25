Western Japan Fatal Train Crash Marks 15th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Amagasaki, Hyogo Pref., April 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Saturday reached the 15th anniversary of the Fukuchiyama Line train crash in Amagasaki in the western prefecture of Hyogo, which killed 106 passengers and injured 562 others.

Officials of West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, known as JR West, which operates the train line, renewed their vow to prevent any recurrence of a similar accident.

This year, a memorial ceremony for the victims was canceled for the first time amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday, JR West President Kazuaki Hasegawa, along with other officials, visited the "Inori no Mori" memorial facility built on the accident scene and laid flowers.

"Even if time goes by and generations change, we must continue efforts to improve safety," Hasegawa said.

