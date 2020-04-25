G-20 Ministers Agree to Work for Revival of Crisis-Hit Tourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Tourism ministers of the Group of 20 economies have agreed to cooperate to revive the tourism industry hit by strict travel restrictions around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The G-20 ministers released a statement after reaching the agreement in a special teleconference Friday night.

"We will continue our coordination with health, immigration, security, and other relevant authorities to minimize undue restrictions for essential travel such as for medical workers and stranded individuals," the statement said.

The 20 major advanced and emerging economies also agreed to take steps to ensure a "safe travel environment that helps rebuild consumer confidence in the sector."

Also planned are measures for "fostering innovation and digital technologies that enable sustainable practices and seamless travel" so that small businesses and workers in the industry can thrive after the end of the current crisis.

