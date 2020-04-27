Japan to Help Eateries Install Ventilators amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Environment Ministry is poised to provide subsidies to help restaurants introduce high-performance ventilation systems to reduce the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus.

Eligible for the aid will be ventilation systems that allow heat exchange between outgoing air and incoming fresh air to keep the temperature inside the facilities unchanged. Such systems are energy-efficient and play a role in curbing global warming as they can prevent wasteful heating or cooling.

The ministry has set aside funds for the measure under the government's draft supplementary budget for fiscal 2020.

It is believed that the risk of coronavirus transmission is high in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation. This is apparently a reason why an increasing number of people are shunning restaurants during the ongoing virus crisis. The aid program comes also because restaurant operators are being hit hard by stay-at-home requests by authorities amid the pandemic.

The subsidies will be paid to cover half to two-thirds of costs to install such advanced ventilation systems, which each costs about 500,000 yen. The ministry expects that the aid will cover a total of some 3,000 ventilation systems at 800 to 1,000 locations across the nation.

