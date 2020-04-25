Tokyo Confirms 103 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 103 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the Japanese capital's total to 3,836.

In Japan, a total of 212 cases had been reported by 6 p.m. (9 a.m. GMT). The county's cumulative number of infection cases topped 13,000, excluding those linked to foreign cruise ships.

The daily number of newly confirmed cases stays above 100 in Tokyo after peaking at 201 on April 17.

On Saturday, Chiba, Kanagawa and Toyama prefectures each reported one fatal case. The country's total death toll rose to 361.

