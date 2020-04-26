Tourist Spots Trying to Restrict Visits amid Golden Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--As Japan has entered the Golden Week holiday period, municipalities with popular tourist spots are trying to restrict visits by city dwellers to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many have shut municipal parking lots and other facilities. Kamikochi, a famous mountain resort in central Japan, is effectively closed entirely.

On Saturday, only a few visitors were seen on a river beach in the Akigawa Valley in western Tokyo suburbs despite good weather.

Local municipalities shut the parking lots they manage after a flood of visitors caused traffic jams a week before. Most of the local restaurants, souvenir stores and camping sites are also closed.

"It's tough that we can't have visitors. But we are concerned that we might become a source of infection," said an official of Hinohara, a local village.

