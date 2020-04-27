Eateries Beefing Up Takeouts, Deliveries to Survive Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Restaurants in Japan are beefing up takeout and delivery services in a bid to survive the novel coronavirus pandemic, as authorities' stay-home requests have sharply reduced demand for dining out while leading people to eat at home.

They are struggling to find new customers at a time when no end is in sight for the pandemic, which forced the government to expand its state of emergency to cover the entire nation on April 16, less than 10 days after it was declared on April 7 for seven of the country's 47 prefectures--Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

The Tokyo metropolitan government and some other prefectures have asked eating and drinking establishments not to operate after 8 p.m. But takeouts and meal deliveries are not covered by the requests and can be offered even late at night.

At curry restaurant chain Ichibanya Co. <7630>, recent data found that sales from takeouts and deliveries have been up about 10 pct year on year while same-store sales have been weaker.

Sukiya Co., a beef-on-rice bowl restaurant chain operator, is showing on its website ways to make new dishes out of its products. "We want people to know new ways to enjoy our dishes," said a public relations official of the company under the wing of Zensho Holdings Co. <7550>.

