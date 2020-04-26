Tokyo's New Coronavirus Cases Decrease below 100

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo on Sunday fell below 100 for the first time since April 13, the metropolitan government said.

On Sunday, 72 cases were reported in the Japanese capital. The daily count stayed above 100 until Saturday after hitting a record high of 201 on April 17.

Tokyo's total infection cases now numbered 3,908. The death toll stood at 100.

Measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, including voluntary restrictions on going out, "seem to have worked to some extent," a metropolitan government official said.

Meanwhile, Governor Yuriko Koike said on an official online video channel that the number of samples submitted decreased in the weekend.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]