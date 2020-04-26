Japan Annual High School Athletic Meet Canceled for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--The All Japan High School Athletic Federation on Sunday decided to cancel this year's Interscholastic Athletic Meet, the first such move for the annual national high school competitions that began in 1963.

The federation reached the decision unanimously at an extraordinary online executive meeting in view of the spread of the novel coronavirus. This year's competitions were to be held from Aug. 10 to 24 in venues in 21 prefectures.

The decision may affect discussions at the Japan High School Baseball Federation on whether to hold this year's annual National High School Baseball Championship in summer as scheduled.

The Nippon Junior High School Physical Culture Association is also expected to announce soon the cancellation of this year's annual national competitions for junior high school students slated for August.

This year's high school meet for 30 sports was expected to bring together 30,000 people.

