LDP Candidate Wins Shizuoka Lower House By-Election

Shizuoka, April 26 (Jiji Press)--A Liberal Democratic Party candidate on Sunday won a House of Representatives by-election in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, defeating a key contender backed by four major opposition parties.

The LDP-led ruling coalition has welcomed the result. A defeat would have dealt an additional blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration, which faces increasing criticism over its response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The LDP candidate, Yoichi Fukazawa, 43, a former Shizuoka prefectural assembly member, won the contest in the Lower House's Shizuoka No. 4 constituency, the first Diet election this year.

Fukazawa, backed by the LDP's ally, Komeito, collected 66,881 votes, against 38,566 votes earned by former Tokyo metropolitan assembly member Ken Tanaka, 42, who was supported by the opposition camp, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Voter turnout stood at 34.10 pct, down 19.62 percentage points from the 2017 Lower House general election. The reading was a record low for the constituency.

