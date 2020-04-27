Revised Budget with Uniform Cash Handout Submitted to Diet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The government on Monday submitted to the Diet, Japan's parliament, a draft fiscal 2020 supplementary budget that has been revamped to finance a program to provide 100,000 yen to every resident of the country, a step aimed at cushioning the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak.

General-account spending under the revised extra budget for the year that started this month will total 25,691.4 billion yen, up 8,885.7 billion yen from the initial draft.

The government aims to get the budget through the Diet on Thursday, hoping that the cash benefit distribution will start in May. The government plans to earmark 12,880.3 billion yen as resources for the cash benefit program.

In the initial draft of the extra budget, approved by the cabinet on April 7, the government planned to set aside some 4 trillion yen for a different cash benefit program to provide 300,000 yen each to households whose incomes have plunged due to the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

With this program unpopular in the ruling coalition and among the public, however, the government withdrew it and instead crafted the 100,000-yen handout program.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]