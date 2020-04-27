Russia, 13 Other Nations Added to Japan's Entry Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Monday to expand the scope of its entry ban related to the new cornavirus outbreak to cover Russia, Peru, Saudi Arabia and 11 other countries.

The decision to deny entry to non-Japanese who have been to any of the 14 countries in the previous two weeks was made at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters.

It will be effective from midnight Tuesday (3 p.m. GMT).

Including the latest additions, the entry ban will cover 86 countries and one region.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the government decided to review its border control measures as virus infection cases still increasing across the world.

