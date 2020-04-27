Aso Vows to Use All Tools to Deal with Coronavirus Impact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan will utilize all available policy tools to deal with the impact on the country's economy of the new coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Taro Aso said Monday.

"We will employ all policy means, including fiscal, monetary and tax measures," Aso said in a policy speech at plenary sessions of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Aso was referring to the government's 117.1-trilion-yen emergency economic stimulus package featuring a program to provide 100,000 yen to every resident of the country that will be financed by a revised draft fiscal 2020 supplementary budget, which was submitted to the Diet the same day.

The coronavirus epidemic is having significant effects on economies at home and abroad, Aso said.

Looking ahead, Aso said the extremely severe situation is expected to continue until there is a prospect for the containment of the coronavirus crisis.

