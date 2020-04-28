F-35As to Send Strong Message to Revisionists: U.S. Commander

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The deployment of state-of-the-art F-35A stealth fighters in Alaska will "send a strong deterrence message" to revisionist powers, such as Russia and China, U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Bishop has told Jiji Press.

"We can reach any required location or target in the Indo-Pacific theater with one F-35 sortie with tanker support," Bishop said in a recent phone interview with Jiji Press, highlighting the strategic advantage of deploying the stealth fighters to the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

The fighter wing commanded by Bishop received the first two F-35A jets that meet U.S. Air Force specifications last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. Pacific Air Forces unit to have the stealth fighters. A total of 54 F-35A jets are set to be deployed to the fighter wing by the end of 2021.

"We can also go over the pole and project power into Europe from this location as well," the commander added.

The deployment of F-35As in Alaska is a unique opportunity for the 354th Fighter Wing to "support not just our U.S. Forces but also partners and allies," Bishop said.

