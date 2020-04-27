Kansai Electric to Take Part in Finnish Wind Power Project

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> said Monday that it will take part in an onshore wind power generation project in Finland.

It is the first time for a Japanese electricity supplier to participate in a Finnish onshore wind power project alone.

The project calls for building 41 large wind turbines with total capacity of some 210,000 kilowatts in an area about 450 kilometers north of Helsinki, slated to begin commercial operation in 2021.

Kansai Electric, based in Osaka, western Japan, signed an agreement on Friday to acquire a 15 pct stake in a holding company set up by British renewable energy investment firm Glennmont Partners to run the wind farm. The acquisition price was undisclosed.

The Finnish farm is Kansai Electric's fourth wind power project in Europe following one in Ireland and two in Britain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]