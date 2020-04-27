Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 400 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Japan rose by 22 to 407 on Monday.

The new deaths included six in Tokyo, three in Chiba Prefecture and two each in Saitama, Toyama and Osaka prefectures.

Over 160 new cases of the virus were reported across the country.

The new cases included 39 in Tokyo, two consecutive days below 100.

Weekends have only a small number of coronavirus tests. A stay-at-home request is working to some extent but a close watch needs to be maintained, a metropolitan government official said.

