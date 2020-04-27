Tokyo's New Coronavirus Cases under 100 for 2nd Day
Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo stood below 100 for the second straight day on Monday, sources from the Tokyo metropolitan government said.
Thirty-nine cases were reported that day in the Japanese capital, bringing the cumulative number of infection cases to 3,947.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]