Tokyo's New Coronavirus Cases under 100 for 2nd Day

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The number of newly confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo stood below 100 for the second straight day on Monday, sources from the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

Thirty-nine cases were reported that day in the Japanese capital, bringing the cumulative number of infection cases to 3,947.

