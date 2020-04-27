Nishimura Slammed for Perceived Priority for PCR Test

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is being criticized for receiving perceived priority for a polymerase chain reaction test for possible infection with the novel coronavirus while many members of the public in more urgent cases have been turned away from such tests.

Many said that it was "unfair" for the minister, who was not showing symptoms of the COVID-19 disease caused by the raging virus, to get the virus test ahead of patients showing symptoms.

Nishimura underwent the PCR test after a staff member of the Cabinet Secretariat's coronavirus response team who accompanied the minister on an inspection visit on April 19 was confirmed to have the virus.

The minister went into seclusion on Saturday, but returned to duties on Monday as he tested negative for the virus. "I took a PCR test and found that I'm not infected," Nishimura wrote on Twitter. He also said that he was not in close contact with the infected staff member.

The Twitter post was met with critical comments such as "Why did you get to receive the test?" and "You were given the test because you are a key government figure."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]