Japan May Impose Legal Punishment over Biz Shutdown Requests

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government may consider revising a special law for the fight against the novel coronavirus to impose punishment on businesses defying shutdown requests under the law, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has said.

Nishimura, at a press conference on Monday, referred to pachinko pinball parlors refusing to close even after their names were announced.

The minister said the name-and-shame approach seems to be having opposite effects, with people flocking to these pachinko parlors.

"We would have no choice but to consider legislation with punitive provisions if many facilities refuse to follow (shutdown requests)," he said.

