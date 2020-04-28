Remote Islands in Japan Alarmed by Coronavirus Outbreak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Officials of remote islands across Japan are increasingly alarmed by the ongoing new coronavirus outbreak, as the islands host many elderly residents despite the lack of a medical care system on a par with that of the mainland.

As elderly people tend to develop severe symptoms once contracting the virus, a local official said, "We don't know what would happen if the virus spread on the island."

Many such islands, which usually give an arms-open welcome to visitors, are asking people to avoid visiting them for the time being.

According to the land ministry and other sources, there are some 420 inhabited remote islands in the country. Most of them face a common challenge of a falling and graying population.

So far, at least 70 cities, towns and villages on islands in 14 prefectures have called for self-restraint on visiting the islands.

