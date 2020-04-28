Japan Opposition Camp Submits Rent Relief Bill to Diet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Major opposition parties in Japan on Tuesday jointly submitted to the Diet, the country's parliament, a bill to support companies in difficulties paying rents for their business facilities in the face of slumping sales due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The bill was submitted to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other parties including Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

It calls on government-affiliated Japan Finance Corp. to pay for about a year rents on behalf of smaller businesses, self-employed people and startups whose sales have dropped 20 pct or more due to the impacts of the virus crisis. If the businesses end up being unable to repay the money to the lender, the government may be asked to shoulder the costs, according to the bill.

The opposition parties requested the government to include about 5 trillion yen for the rent relief program in its draft supplementary budget for fiscal 2020, which is slated to be enacted on Thursday.

The government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc also believe that some sort of rent support is necessary. But they are taking the stance of considering specific measures under a second supplementary budget for the year that started this month.

