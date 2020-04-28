McDonald's Japan to Expand In-Store Dining Halt Nationwide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--McDonald's Co. (Japan) said Tuesday that its suspension of in-store dining, a measure now in place in some prefectures in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, will be expanded nationwide.

All of some 2,900 outlets of the fast food chain across Japan will stop allowing customers to dine in the stores from Wednesday to May 6.

The move is aimed at preventing the spread of the virus as many customers are expected to come to the stores during the Golden Week holiday period in early May.

The McDonald's restaurants will continue their takeout, drive-through and delivery services.

Since April 20, the company has been halting in-store dining at some 1,910 restaurants in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures singled out by the government for stepped-up measures against the coronavirus under its declaration of a state of emergency.

