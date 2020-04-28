Newsfrom Japan

2,615 Japan Post Workers to Be Punished over Moonlighting

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry is set to punish 2,615 Japan Post Co. workers for doing side jobs, such as farming, without permission from the internal affairs minister, it was learned Tuesday.

The employees to be penalized are those who have a national qualification for handling important postal items, such as content-certified mail, according to sources familiar with the matter.

