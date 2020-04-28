4.7 M. People Apply to Get Sharp's Face Masks

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker Sharp <6753> said Tuesday that some 4.7 million people entered the first lottery to buy face masks made by the company.

The company will draw lots and inform 40,000 winners by email by Wednesday.

A box containing 50 face masks is priced at 3,728 yen, excluding shipping fees of 660 yen.

Sharp started selling the product online on April 21, but suspended the sales on the same day as its website was swamped with accesses amid a shortage of masks due to the new coronavirus epidemic.

The company later resumed sales while changing the selling method to a lottery system.

