Sumitomo Mitsui, SBI to Form Capital, Biz Alliance
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. <8316> and SBI Holdings Inc. <8473> said Tuesday they have reached a basic agreement to form a capital and business alliance.
They will collaborate in the digital sphere with the aim of attracting more young customers.
Under the alliance, Sumitomo Mitsui will acquire a 20 pct equity stake in an online brokerage firm of the SBI group that exclusively targets smartphone users.
In addition, Sumitomo Mitsui will consider acquiring capital in a new company to be created by SBI for providing digital technologies and financial services to regional banks.
Sumitomo Mitsui and SBI will discuss whether the parent companies should also establish a capital partnership to beef up the two groups' ties.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]