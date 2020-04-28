8 Japanese Automakers' Global Auto Sales Dive 30 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Eight major Japanese automakers' combined global vehicle sales in March dropped 30 pct from a year before to 1.81 million units, due to heavy impacts from the coronavirus outbreak, according to their reports released on Tuesday.

The companies' respective sales across the globe dropped by some 20-50 pct, with many people in Europe and North America staying home as the coronavirus raged through the regions in the month.

The eight firms' combined sales sagged 9.0 pct in Japan and tumbled 41.4 pct abroad.

