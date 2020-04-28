8 Japanese Automakers' Global Sales Dive 34 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Eight major Japanese automakers' combined global vehicle sales in March dropped 34.6 pct from a year before to 1,809,263 units, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to their reports released on Tuesday.

The eight firms' combined sales in Japan sagged 9.0 pct. Their overseas sales fell at a faster pace, of 41.4 pct.

Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> saw its global sales fall 23.8 pct to 681,510 units. Its sales in North America dropped 37. 0 pct.

Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> global sales tumbled 43.3 pct to 283,000 units. At Nissan Motor Co. <7201>, global sales plunged 42.6 pct to 315,194 units. Both saw their sales in Europe and North America halve.

Suzuki Motor Corp.'s <7269> global sales sagged 36.3 pct to 198,157 units on falling demand in India.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]