Japan to OK Remdesivir as COVID-19 Treatment in May

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to approve the antiviral drug remdesivir for treatment of coronavirus patients in May, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The government plans to simplify its screening procedure for approving the drug, shortening the required time to about a week, as an emergency measure if Germany and the United States approve it, a senior health ministry official said.

If given the go-ahead, remdesivir would become the first recognized remedy for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament that work is underway for the special approval of remdesivir.

Remdesivir approval, combined with vaccine development, "will make it possible to suppress the number of severely ill patients and fatalities," Abe said.

