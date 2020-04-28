Nissan to Report Net Loss for Fiscal 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> said Tuesday that it now expects to book a consolidated net loss for fiscal 2019, which ended last month, due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The major Japanese automaker said its bottom line for the year could worsen by around 150 billion to 160 billion yen from its February forecast of a 65-billion-yen profit.

The operating-level figure could be around 120 billion to 130 billion yen lower than the estimated profit of 85 billion yen, the company also said.

The dismal earnings outlook reflects falling sales of new automobiles in the global pandemic.

