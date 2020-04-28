22 Tokyo Pachinko Parlors Shut Right before Name Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday 22 pachinko pinball parlors in the Japanese capital that had refused to accept its request for temporary closures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus suspended their operations right before the planned release of their names.

The Tokyo government had been slated to announce the names of the 22 pachinko parlors on Tuesday afternoon based on Article 45 of the revised special measures law to combat new strains of influenza, which now covers the novel coronavirus as well.

After confirming by Sunday through information from citizens and visits by metropolitan officials that the 22 pachinko parlors had remained open, the Tokyo government repeatedly called for cooperation and asked them to suspend operations. The parlors were found closed when officials visited them on Tuesday.

According to the Tokyo government, there are a total of some 750 pachinko parlors in the capital.

Meanwhile, the government of Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, on Tuesday released, based on the law's Article 45, the names of six local pachinko parlors that are refusing to cooperate with its business suspension request.

