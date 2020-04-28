ANA's Net Profit Dives 75 Pct amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> said Tuesday its group net profit in fiscal 2019, which ended in March, plunged 75.0 pct from the previous year to 27,655 million yen, reflecting flight cuts and cancellations amid the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which has All Nippon Airways under its wing, saw its group sales fall 4.1 pct to 1,974,216 million yen and its operating profit tumble 63.2 pct to 60,806 million yen.

In January-March, ANA Holdings posted an operating loss of 58.8 billion yen.

The Japanese company did not offer earnings projections for fiscal 2020, citing difficulties estimating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]