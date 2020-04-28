Toyota Boosts Face Shield Production Capacity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Tuesday it has boosted its monthly production capacity for face shields for medical use by 20-fold to 40,000 units, to meet growing demand amid the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The leading Japanese automaker plans to expand the capacity further to 70,000 units in May.

The face shields, which protect medical workers from droplets from coronavirus carriers, will be distributed to medical institutions and local governments facing shortages of the equipment free of charge.

Toyota produces face shields at two plants in the city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

Two affiliates--Toyota Industries Corp. <6201> and Toyota Motor East Japan Inc.--have also established systems to produce up to 10,000 and 12,000 face shields, respectively, per month.

