Tokyo Confirms 112 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo saw 112 people newly confirmed positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday, after two days of fewer than 100 new cases, according to metropolitan government sources.

The daily number of new confirmed cases in the Japanese capital had dropped to 72 on Sunday and 39 on Monday after peaking at 201 on April 17 and then hovering above 100.

In Japan, the total number of fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus rose to 412 on Tuesday, with five infected people reported to have died, including in the prefectures of Hokkaido and Hyogo.

