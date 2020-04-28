Expert Calls for Extending Coronavirus Emergency across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government should extend its coronavirus state of emergency beyond the current expiration on May 6 across the country, a leading medical expert said Tuesday.

It would be difficult to lift the emergency in certain prefectures only, said Satoshi Kamayachi, an executive board member of the Japan Medical Association and an advisory committee member of the government's coronavirus response task force.

There are concerns that a partial lifting will spur movements of people, possibly spreading infections, Kamayachi said at a press conference. Medical care systems are still in a dire situation, he added.

The government is slated to hold a meeting with experts this week to analyze the current situation over the coronavirus outbreak before deciding whether to extend the emergency.

The government initially declared the emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures on April 7 before expanding it to the whole country nine days later.

