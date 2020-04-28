2,615 Japan Post Workers Punished over Moonlighting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry said Tuesday that it has punished 2,615 Japan Post Co. workers for doing side jobs without obtaining permission from the internal affairs minister.

The penalized employees are those who have a national qualification for handling important postal items, such as content-certified mail.

The ministry gave an administrative guidance to the mail delivery arm of Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178>, urging it to take preventive steps.

Content-certified mail is a service that certifies for senders the content and other information, including when and to whom mail items were sent. Certified mail authentication employees at Japan Post Co. who have the national qualification, established in line with the country's postal service privatization project, check the content and stamp mail.

Such employees are deemed public servants and need to get the internal affairs minister's approval if they want to do second jobs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]