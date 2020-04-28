TEPCO Chairman Kawamura to Step Down

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> Chairman Takashi Kawamura is considering resigning from the post, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Kawamura, 80, has shown his intention to retire because of his old age.

He is expected to leave office after a shareholder meeting in June.

The Japanese government, effectively TEPCO's top shareholder, has approached several corporate executives to succeed Kawamura. But no one apparently came forward.

The post of TEPCO chairman may be left vacant, the sources said.

