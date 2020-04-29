Japan Govt to Recognize 4,181 People in Spring Honors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that a total of 4,181 people, including Sadayuki Sakakibara, former chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), the country's biggest business lobby, will receive decorations in this year's spring honors.

The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun will be given to six Japanese--Sakakibara, 77, former Supreme Court Justices Kiyoko Okabe, 71, and Kaoru Onimaru, 71, Hitoshi Ogita, 78, consultant at major beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. <2502>, former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Makoto Taketoshi, 70, and former Shikoku Electric Power Co. <9507> President Momoki Tokiwa, 78.

Two foreigners will also receive the same honor. They are Bill Gates, 64, co-founder and former chief executive officer of U.S. technology giant Microsoft Corp. and Ram Chandra Paudel, 76, former speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Himalayan country's parliament.

Ryoichi Oriki, 70, former chief of staff of the Joint Office at Japan's Defense Ministry, will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure.

In the art and culture field, author Teru Miyamoto, 73, whose real name is Masahito Miyamoto, and others will be awarded the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]