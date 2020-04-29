Bill Gates Grateful to Be Honored in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Bill Gates, co-founder and former chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., who is working with Japanese people in tackling global health issues, has expressed his gratitude for the Japanese government for picking him as one of recipients of its spring honors.

"I'm grateful to Japan for this honor, and I wish I could receive it in person," Gates, 64, said in a statement issued through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charity group co-chaired by him.

Showing his respect for Japanese scientists and medical researchers, Gates, who is set to be awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun from the Japanese government, said, "They've worked with our foundation to develop new technologies to fight deadly diseases."

Apparently referring to the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the globe, he said, "That spirit of innovation is why I am confident that humanity will beat this pandemic."

The foundation has contributed more than 250 million dollars for the fight against the coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]