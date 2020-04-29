May Day Event Held Online in Japan amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, held an annual May Day rally on Wednesday, this time on the internet in an unprecedented move amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

A prerecorded May Day video was released on Rengo's official YouTube channel. This year's event came 100 years after the first May Day rally in Japan was conducted in 1920.

A May Day rally usually takes place in Yoyogi Park in Tokyo or other places. Last year's event attracted about 37,000 people, according to the organizers.

Rengo decided to hold the 2020 event online after the Tokyo metropolitan government called on people and organizations not to use or closed parks under its management due to the epidemic.

The latest event had the aim of creating a fair and sustainable society to maintain peace and protect human rights and the environment, and carve out a future full of smiles on the faces of colleague workers 100 years after the first May Day in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]