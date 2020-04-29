Japan Governors Seek Nationwide Extension of State of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The National Governors' Association on Wednesday asked the Japanese government for a nationwide extension of its state of emergency declaration over the coronavirus pandemic to further restrict the movement of people in order to curb infections.

The association of prefectural governors in Japan came up with the proposal in an emergency videoconference of its coronavirus response headquarters as the country's Golden Week holiday period started in earnest on the day, a public holiday. The state of emergency declaration is currently set to expire on May 6.

"We are now really at a critical juncture in terms of whether we can contain the novel coronavirus," Kamon Iizumi, governor of the western prefecture of Tokushima and head of the association, said.

The state of emergency was declared on April 7 for seven prefectures--Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka--and was expanded to cover all 47 prefectures of the country on April 16.

The association also called on the government to consider adopting a school year starting in September so as not to create gaps in education opportunities among prefectures, as well as among students, in the wake of the pandemic.

