Japan Marks 8 Years of Deadly Tour Bus Crash

Fujioka, Gunma Pref., April 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan marked on Wednesday eight years of a deadly crash of an express tour bus in the city of Fujioka in the eastern prefecture of Gunma, but most of the bereaved relatives living outside the prefecture were unable to visit the accident site for remembering their loved ones as the novel coronavirus is raging across the nation.

At 4:40 a.m. (7:40 p.m. Tuesday GMT), the exact time when the accident occurred eight years ago, Toshiki Yamase, 27, who lost his mother, Naomi, then 44, in the incident, laid flowers on an altar set up near the site of the crash, representing bereaved relatives.

On April 29, 2012, the tour bus heading for Tokyo Disney Resort in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, from the city of Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, crashed into a roadside sound insulation wall on the Kanetsu Expressway in Fujioka, leaving seven passengers dead and 38 other people injured.

Yamase, an officer of the Gunma prefectural police department, had been told by his relatives living outside Gunma that they wound visit the site after the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control. Yamase chose his job, motivated by the death of his mother in the traffic accident.

"I want to continue praying for the victims at this place, at this time so that the accident will continue to be remembered," Yamase said, renewing his resolve to keep working on preventing traffic accidents as a police officer.

