WHO's Praise for China "Excessive": Ex-Legal Counsel

Berlin, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Gian Luca Burci, former legal counsel of the World Health Organization, has chided the international body for lavishing praise on China over the country's handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"I don't want to speculate about the reasons, but I find it a bit excessive," Burci, currently adjunct professor at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, said in a phone interview with Jiji Press on Tuesday.

Burci said he was surprised by how much the WHO praised China.

Still, he showed understanding of the organization's "friendly attitude" toward the Asian country, saying it may have been intended to "secure its (China's) cooperation to make sure that it (China) continued to cooperate and be open and transparent."

As the WHO is not a police organization, it does not have the authority to investigate member nations, so it uses private-sector sources of information, such as nongovernmental organizations, Burci said.

