Japan in Talks on Extending Coronavirus State of Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The government of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe started talks on Wednesday on extending its state of emergency declaration over the novel coronavirus pandemic beyond the currently scheduled expiration on May 6, government sources said.

Some in the government believe that it is necessary to limit areas to be covered by the extended emergency declaration depending on the situation. But there is a growing view that it would be inevitable for all 47 prefectures of the country to remain subject to the state of emergency after the extension.

The Abe government declared the state of emergency on April 7 for seven prefectures with especially large numbers of people infected with the virus--Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka--and expanded it nationwide on April 16.

On Friday, a government panel of experts will meet to examine how people's behavior has changed, as well as the extent of spread of infections and the degree of improvements in the medical treatment system for patients of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

Abe is expected to hold a press conference on the day to call on the public afresh to cooperate with requests from authorities, such as refraining from going out during the Golden Week holiday period through early May, according to the sources.

